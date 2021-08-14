Tremont Creek wildfire exhibiting aggressive behaviour, moves closer to Logan Lake

Community of 2,000 is now without power as residents near Mamette Lake go on evacuation alert

Parts of the Tremont Creek wildfire are now exhibiting aggressive Rank 4 behaviour, and movement towards Logan Lake has prompted an evacuation alert for an area south of the community along Highway 97C around Mamette Lake.

The community’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has now been moved to Kamloops.

The 2,000 residents of Logan Lake were put under evacuation order on Aug. 12. While passes were being offered to some residents who needed to return temporarily for urgent reasons, no passes are now being issued for any reason.

As of the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 14, the community was without power, meaning that the mayor, council, and staff do not have access to emails. Highways 97C and 97D around Logan Lake are now closed.

BC Wildfire Service has advised that the Highland Valley Mine west of Logan Lake be placed under evacuation order. The mine has been under alert since Aug. 12.

At a public information session on Aug. 14, a BC Wildfire Service information officer said that the southeastern flank of the fire has experienced significant growth, and moved to within seven kilometres of Logan Lake. Another finger, to the south of the fire near Forge Mountain, is within 2.5 kilometres of the community.

Structural protection is focused on properties around Tunkwa Lake and in Logan Lake. There is a concern that a change in wind speed and direction on Aug. 15 could drive the fire closer to the community.

Due to smoky conditions, aerial attack was not possible for the past two days. However, helicopters are once again active. The smoke also meant that the fire was shielded from direct, intense sunlight, which slows growth.

There are currently two other areas of concern regarding the Tremont Creek wildfire. A small area toward Savona on the north has seen some growth, but it has been contained. To the northeast, near Cherry Creek west of Kamloops, there is a concern that if winds change the fire might make an excursion in that direction. An evacuation alert for the area around Cherry Creek was issued on Aug. 13 by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Evacuees who need Emergency Support Services can register in person in Merritt (at 1721 Coldwater Ave) or in Chilliwack (Chilliwack Senior Secondary School, 46363 Yale Road).

A communication from the District of Logan Lake on Aug. 13 indicated that only those people needing immediate assistance need to register for ESS. However, that has since been corrected, and all evacuees need to register, whether or not they need assistance, so that their location and status are known. Evacuees can register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca or by calling toll-free 1-844-537-7377.

For a map showing all evacuation orders and alerts in the region, go to the TNRD dashboard at https://bit.ly/3dcIk0L. For information about the Tremont Creek wildfire, go to the BC Wildfire Service “Wildfires of Note” page at http://bit.ly/2HCKBod.

The Tremont Creek wildfire was spotted on July 13, and is now estimated at 43,773 hectares. It is classed as out of control, and the cause has not been determined.



