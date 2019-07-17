Trial finishes for suspect in Burns Lake man’s murder

Perry Andrew Charlie faces two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Thomas Burt Reed of Burns Lake and David Laurin Franks of Prince George. Charlie’s trial is ongoing in the Prince George Supreme Court. (Black Press Media file photo)

Closing submissions concluded at the Supreme Court in Prince George on July 12 in the judge-only trial of a man charged with murdering a Burns Lake resident.

Madam Justice Church reserved judgment and the matter will be back in court on July 29, when a date will be fixed for the verdict, as Alisia Adams, spokesperson for the BC Prosecution Service told Lakes District News.

Perry Andrew Charlie has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first degree murder in the death of Thomas Burt Reed of Burns Lake and David Laurin Franks of Prince George.

Charlie also faces a charge of attempted murder with a firearm of Bradley Knight, who survived what police believe was a targeted shooting on Jan. 25, 2017. He has pleaded not guilty to that charge as well.

Also accused in the incident are Seaver Tye Miller and Joshua Steven West, who have both pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. Aaron Ryan Moore has pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal negligence causing death. All three are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 16 to fix a date for sentencing.

Reed was 51 when on Jan. 25 he was found dead after the RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the early morning on Foothills Boulevard near the intersection of North Nechako Road in Prince George.

Franks, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene. Knight was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Charlie was arrested the next day.

