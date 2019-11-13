Trial prep set for pair accused of Southside assault

Two men facing charges linked to an alleged incident of assault on the Southside appeared in the Burns Lake Provincial Court on Nov. 8.

Craig and Jordan Skin, both accused of breaking and entering, uttering threats and assault appeared in court and set a date to elect their mode of trial, according to the court registry.

On Dec. 6 they are scheduled to decide if they want a trial by Supreme Court judge and jury, Supreme Court judge-only or by judge-only in a provincial court.

The men allegedly tried to enter a home at the 7000 block of Campbell Road on the Skin Tyee First Nation on Aug. 11.

READ MORE: Men charged with assault on Southside

A person whose identity has not been disclosed was allegedly assaulted during the incident.

Police arrested the men on the same day.

They have not yet entered a plea to the charges.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
