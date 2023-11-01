West Shore RCMP is urging parents to check Halloween candy after medication was inadvertently handed out Oct. 31 in Colwood. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is urging parents to check Halloween candy after medication was inadvertently handed out Oct. 31 in Colwood. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

Trick or treat warning: B.C. senior may have handed out medication by mistake

Elderly resident called Greater Victoria area police when they realized the medication was missing

Trick-or-treaters in a Greater Victoria suburb are being asked to scour their candy hauls after a local senior expressed concern they may have handed out medication by mistake.

West Shore RCMP was called by a resident in their late 80s shortly before 8 p.m. on Halloween to report they believed they’d inadvertently handed out their medication to trick-or-treaters, the detachment said in a news release.

Police believe at least four yellow containers containing Apo-levocarb, (medication used to treat Parkinson’s disease), were handed out to trick-or-treaters in the area.

Police urged parents and guardians who were in the area to please check their children’s candy bags thoroughly.

Anyone who finds a container can turn it in to police or dispose of it at a local pharmacy.

Anyone who thinks their child may have ingested the medication should seek medical attention right away.

