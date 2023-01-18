Trina Hunt’s death remains unsolved 2 years later; IHIT renews appeal for public’s help

Trina Hunt’s remains were found in the Hope area on March 29. Her family is offering a $50,000 reward for tips that lead to a charges. (Photo courtesy of IHIT.)

It’s been two years now since Port Moody’s Trina Hunt was reported missing to police.

And while her body was eventually found in a rural area of Hope, there are still few answers and no charges in her death. Now, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is renewing a plea for more information so they can help Hunt’s family find justice.

IHIT issued a release today retracing what is known about the murdered woman, and added a statement from her brother.

“On January 18, 2021, 48-year-old Trina Hunt was reported missing to the Port Moody Police Department. An extensive search was conducted by police, Trina’s family and members of the community. On March 29, 2021, investigators located a body near Hope, south of Silver Creek. A few weeks later, IHIT confirmed the remains were that of Trina Hunt,” the release stated.

“IHIT continue to investigate this homicide in pursuit of justice for Trina, Trina’s family and the entire community,” it continued.

Trina Hunt’s brother, Brad Ibbott also is appealing to the public for more tips.

“Sadly, it has been two years since our dear Trina was first reported missing and was later found murdered in Hope,” he said. “This journey has been incredibly difficult, with never-ending waves of grief, anguish and trauma repeatedly engulfing us. Nothing about our path has been simple.”

The family and her friends have a reward in place of up to $50,000 for new information leading to criminal charges.

“We so wish Trina knew of all the support that has embraced her these past two years,” Ibbott said. “Trina would be humbled, a little bashful (truthfully, a lot!) but would also be ever so appreciative of all the love. We continue to thank-you for the ongoing positive comments and support. Your kindness has truly helped us cope.”

IHIT is asking anyone with information, who has yet to speak to police, to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

