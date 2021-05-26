Triplet heifers born on a Burns Lake area farm

Doug McEntire and family welcomed new members to their cattle family earlier this Month after their young cow gave birth to triplets. “So on May 3rd one of our heifers had triplets. Biggest one was 53 lbs., middle one 40 lbs., and smallest one 31 lbs. All of them are heifers. Mom has accepted them all and they are all doing good,” said a Facebook post from McEntire. Triplets in cattle are extremely rare and to have three calves born of the same sex is even more uncommon. (Doug McEntire photo/Lakes District News)