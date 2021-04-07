Truck off-road on Highway 35 in Burns Lake

On Sunday, Mar. 28, at around 1:15 p.m., a truck went off-road on Highway 35, just north of the Tschesinkut Lake truck pull-out. According to the Burns Lake local who managed to get this photograph, the driver was able to walk with assistance to the ambulance. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.