Truck rolled over in the ditch

On Jan. 26, at approximately 3 a.m., a truck lost control and rolled over in the ditch 17 kilometres west of Burns Lake. There were two occupants in the truck and neither seemed to have sustained any major injuries. A Burns Lake resident on his way to work stopped and helped the occupants out of the vehicle and called the RCMP and the ambulance. According to the resident, the roads were slippery and it was snowing hard when this incident occurred. A representative for the RCMP told Lakes District News that the two people were taken to hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. There is no further information available on the matter at the moment. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.