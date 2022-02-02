Truckers in Burns Lake hit the streets for freedom convoy

A large convoy trucks made their way through Burns Lake on Jan. 29 in support of the national freedom truckers convoy that’s made it’s way to Ottawa, in protest of government mandates relating to Covid-19. The group began at the Co-op industrial park just east of Burns Lake and slowly made their way through town to the Lakes District Maintenance office before turning around and going back through town the other direction. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)x

