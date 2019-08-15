In this file photo MPs Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott were at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Jan. 14, 2019. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Trudeau should apologize for violation of ethics code: Philpott

Independent MP Jane Philpott says she took a stand based on principle over SNC-Lavalin controversy

Former Liberal cabinet minister turned Independent MP Jane Philpott says the people of Canada still “deserve an apology” from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the SNC-Lavalin affair.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Philpott says since the ethics commissioner found Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act, “that is one of the things” he should apologize for.

Trudeau said Wednesday he takes full responsibility for the SNC-Lavalin affair, but he refused to apologize for what he called standing up for Canadian jobs, which he said is what Canadians expect him to do.

Philpott, however, says that’s not why Canadians want to hear him say he’s sorry.

READ MORE: Scheer assails Trudeau after ethics report, urges police to probe SNC-Lavalin case

She is seeking re-election in the federal riding of Markham—Stouffville as an Independent while former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, the central player in the controversy, is doing the same in the B.C. riding of Vancouver Granville.

Philpott says she took a stand based on principle because she believes her constituents watned her to uphold the highest ethical standard and she welcomes the “validation” in the ethics commissioner’s report.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jail sentence for Penticton man with over 68,000 child porn images
Next story
18 impaired drivers caught in days after Shambhala music festival: RCMP

Just Posted

Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidates react to finding Trudeau broke ethics law

The election campaign is heating up before the writ has even dropped

Day at the beach

People young and old flocked to Radley Beach to relax and cool… Continue reading

LDM renews Stikine District road contract

Lakes District Maintenance (LDM), headquartered in Burns Lake, has had its road… Continue reading

Light up the night

Sterling Miller snapped this picture of a lightning flash illuminating the clouds… Continue reading

LDSS track plan gains financial traction

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has donated $12,500 towards the project… Continue reading

Popular TV game show ‘Family Feud’ is coming to Canada

Game show features two families who compete to answer as many survey-style questions

Jail sentence for Penticton man with over 68,000 child porn images

Judge Gregory Koturbash handed Gordon Thomas Smith a two year jail sentence

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

Former firefighter teams up with web developer to create B.C. wildfire app

The number of users for the app varies throughout the year

B.C. homicide victim’s brother says he may never know why she was killed

Stetson Deese the family is preparing for the possibility they’ll be left in the dark on motive

18 impaired drivers caught in days after Shambhala music festival: RCMP

Police also found 272 other violations on Monday and Tuesday

Vancouver Island cat has leg amputated after being shot

RCMP issues warning to pet owners in the area

Big construction projects to drive big migration to B.C. in 2020

Forestry, housing to slow growth, says credit union forecast

Trudeau should apologize for violation of ethics code: Philpott

Independent MP Jane Philpott says she took a stand based on principle over SNC-Lavalin controversy

Most Read