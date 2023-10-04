Truth and Reconciliation Day

National day for Truth and Reconciliation was honoured by residents in Burns Lake at Spirit Square on Sept. 30 from 2 to 9 p.m. Burns Lake Native Development Corporation (BLNDC) and the local six First Nations invited the community to the event to bring awareness about the day. The event started with an opening prayer. Chief Wesley Sam from Burns Lake Band, Mayor Henry Wiebe from the Village of Burns Lake, Deputy Chief Derek MacDonald from Lake Babine Nation and local resident Archie Alec gave speeches about the day. Chubby Cree, Guy and Ruby Prince sang songs and Howie Miller and LBN drum group entertained the crowd. BLNDC staff provided hotdogs and hamburgers free to attendees. More pictures on page 20. (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)