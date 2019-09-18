Television reception for owners of conventional TVs was unreliable from June to late August as the Burns Lake and District Rebroadcasting Society worked to adapt the receiver technology to accommodate the changeover to the MPEG-4 digital format by Shaw. (Black Press Media file photo)

TV signals restored, rebroadcast society says

Television reception for Burns Lake and Southside residents with regular TVs was restored last week, following about three months of spotty availability.

The visual and audio problems were rooted in the changeover of satellite transmission systems when telecommunications provider Shaw switched to the new MPEG-4 digital format.

“We had to change our equipment to accommodate that. We’ve had some ongoing difficulties with our transmissions since the beginning of June,” as Doug Campbell, Secretary-Treasurer of the Burns Lake and District Rebroadcasting Society told Lakes District News.

TV owners who use cable or satellite service were not affected.

In May, two technicians installed new equipment on top of Boer Mountain so that Shaw’s transmissions under the MPEG-4 format could be received.

“After they put that new equipment in it worked fine for a few days and then we found that some people were losing their audio signals. We spent quite a bit of time trying different things until August. When Shaw made their final change on Aug. 15 our service went out for about six days because our technical consultant was running around to different communities trying to put in the new MPEG receivers. He put that in on Aug 21. Everything seemed to be running fine. Then it died on Aug. 28 or 29. It was out until Sept. 10,” Campbell said.

A replacement receiver has been in use since then and provides four digital channels broadcasting CBC, Global, PBS and The Knowledge Network. It also broadcasts CBC Radio 1 and 2.

Campbell estimates the rebroadcasting society spent several thousand dollars of its own money to bring the receiving technology up to speed.

“That’s technology changing. It’s like getting a new computer to accommodate new software. It seems to be our world these days that technology is continually changing,” he said.

The society is funded through a monthly allotment of $2,708, taxed from Areas B and E of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and the Village of Burns Lake.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
B.C. population on pace to fall behind Alberta
Next story
RCMP commissioner says info in FBI probe led to arrest of intelligence director

Just Posted

Village might earn $384,000 in camp deal

The Village of Burns Lake is set to receive hundreds of thousands… Continue reading

Helping the Burns Lake community for 13 years

In its 13 years of existence, the Burns Lake and District Community… Continue reading

TV signals restored, rebroadcast society says

Television reception for Burns Lake and Southside residents with regular TVs was… Continue reading

BC Moose Tracker app aids in management

There are smartphone apps that compile user data on restaurants, bars and… Continue reading

Nations Cannabis building up

Construction continues on the Nations Cannabis production facility, located near Decker Lake,… Continue reading

‘It’s almost surreal’: B.C. fire chief, sidekick Sammy recap rescue mission in Bahamas

Chief Larry Watkinson and Sam the disaster dog spent 8 days assisting a search and rescue team

‘Time to take action:’ Children advocates call for national youth suicide strategy

Council wants Ottawa to make reporting of suicides and attempted suicides mandatory for data collection

Canadian inflation decelerates to 1.9% as gas prices weaken

August was the sixth straight month that price growth was 1.9 per cent or higher

Defense says burden of proof not met in double murder case against Victoria father

Closing statements begin in trial for man accused of killing daughters Christmas 2017

B.C. dog breeder banned again after 46 dogs seized

The SPCA seized the animals from Terry Baker, 66, in February 2018

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

B.C. population on pace to fall behind Alberta

Provincial population could reach almost seven million in 2043, but Alberta is growing faster

Three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Police received tip teens and young adults were drinking on party buses and limousines in Surrey

Most Read