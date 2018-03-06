Twice convicted killer Dellen Millard to be tried for father’s murder

Dellen Millard to be tried by judge alone in May of this year

Twice convicted killer Dellen Millard will be tried by a judge alone for the alleged murder of his father, which was initially ruled a suicide.

The first-degree murder trial was scheduled to begin in early April, but has now been delayed until the end of May to allow his recently retained lawyer time to prepare.

RELATED: Convicted killer wants murder charge in another case stayed due to delays

The 32-year-old Toronto man had requested a judge-alone trial due to his notoriety following two murder convictions, and the request was approved by the province’s Attorney General.

After the death of his father in November 2012, Millard inherited a multi-million dollar aviation business — Millardair.

Millard and his friend, Mark Smich, have been convicted of killing Millard’s former lover, Laura Babcock, who disappeared in the summer of 2012 and whose body has not been found.

They’ve also been convicted of killing Tim Bosma — a Hamilton man who went missing in 2013 after going with two men for a test drive of a truck he was trying to sell online.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. MLA calls for equal pay in the workplace
Next story
Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women seeks two more years

Just Posted

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

Burns Lake man gets life in prison for triple murder

Reuben Buhler, 56, was handed the life sentence with eligibility for parole in 22 years

Burns Lake reeling after allegations of sexual assault against former mayor

Luke Strimbold abruptly resigned as mayor in 2016, the same year police say allegations of sexual abuse took place

UPDATED: Former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold facing numerous sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold, 28, has resigned from the BC Liberal Party following announcement of charges by RCMP

Burns Lake man gets life in prison for triple murder

Reuben Buhler, 56, was handed the life sentence with eligibility for parole in 22 years

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Star rookie Brock Boeser injured for the next 4 to 6 weeks: Canucks

Boeser sidelined for weeks, effectively ending his rookie season with Vancouver

B.C. chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults suspended, again

New allegations against Dr. Michael Buna ‘remain unproven’

B.C. sees 125 overdose deaths in January: Coroner

There were fewer fatalities than in January 2017, but 25 per cent more than deaths in December

B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth starts with survey of users

Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women seeks two more years

The national inquiry is looking for the additional time, which would extend the group’s mandate to 2020

B.C. MLA calls for equal pay in the workplace

Applause greets Surrey South politician’s quest to close economic gap

Most Read