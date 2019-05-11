Sunshine is still in the forecast from Saturday through Monday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Two 95-year-old warm weather records broken in B.C.

Nearly 30 weather records were smashed Friday, as the province heats up

The sun continued shining Friday, bringing record-breaking warm weather.

A strong ridge of high pressure has kept the B.C. coast hot and sunny this week, according to Environment Canada, leading to multiple new daily high temperature records Friday.

Lytton, B.C. was, again, the hottest spot in the country, with mercury reaching 33.2 C. Pemberton was close behind at 32.8 C.

READ MORE: Warm weather smashes records along B.C.’s south coast, with more sun to come

Terrace and Agassiz tied in breaking 95-year-old records. Terrace reached 28 C, surpassing 26.1 C seen in 1924, while Agassiz broke its former record of 27.8 C with 28.9 C.

The warm weather is expected to stick around until Tuesday, before cooling off to more moderate temperatures.

READ MORE: Unusually dry March leads to dozens of grass fires in B.C.

READ MORE: Low B.C. snowpacks reduce flood risk, hike chance of summer droughts

Weather records broken on Friday:

Abbotsford: 27.7 C (25.3 C in 1993)

Agassiz: 28.9 C (27.8 C in 1924)

Bella Bella: 24.5 C (19.5 C in 1980)

Bella Coola: 28.3 C (25.6 C in 1946)

Burns Lake: 26.1 C (25.3 C in 2013)

Esquimalt: 24.8 C (23.9 C in 1931)

Gibsons: 25.7 C (22.7 in 2013)

Gonzales Point: 24.8 C (23.9 in 1931)

Hope: 28.4 C (28.3 C in 1993)

Lillooet: 32.3 C (31 C set in 2013)

Lytton: 33.2 C (32.2 C in 1949)

Malahat: 23.9 C (21.6 C in 2016)

Nanaimo: 28 C (25.6 C in 1968)

Pemberton: 32.8 C (30 C in 1949)

Pitt Meadows: 29.3 C (26.7 C in 1931)

Sechelt: 25.7 C (22.7 C in 2013)

Smithers: 26.4 C (24.4 C in 1975)

Squamish: 28 C (25 C in 1997)

Stewart: 25.3 C (23.7 C in 2005)

Tatlayoko Lake: 26.4 C (24.9 C in 2013)

Terrace: 28 C (26.1 C in 1924)

Tofino: 23.5 C (21.7 C in 1936)

Vanderhoof: 27.5 C (26.5 C in 2013

Victoria: 25.2 C (23.9 C in 1931)

Victoria Harbour: 24.8 C (21.7 C in 2016)

Whistler: 28.5 C (25.6 C in 2013)

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ICBC told to change $50 unlisted driver protection fee
Next story
Two whales beached in Boundary Bay

Just Posted

No charges laid in VIP fishing trip to Ecstall River, anglers told

But DFO says ongoing conversations will limit likelihood of repeat incidents

Wet’suwet’en First Nation tells court it should have been consulted after artifacts found at pipeline site

Petition challenges the decision of the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission and provincial Archaeology Branch

Lara Beckett new NCLGA president

Beckett moves up from first vice-president

Drug bust in Burns Lake

Police officers on May 9 arrested a man in Burns Lake carrying… Continue reading

“High danger” for Grassy Plains fire risk

The recent warm weather enjoyed by Burns Lake residents has brought an… Continue reading

London Drugs Amateur Photographer of the Year contest is back for 2019

The Black Press Media-partnered contest will feature two new categories

A happy ending: Two grey whales stranded on B.C. beach headed back to sea

The mother and calf got stuck in Boundary Bay during low tide

B.C.’s new union rules could create ‘battle zone’ in big construction

Raids expected as independent unions begin work on pipelines, LNG

Two 95-year-old warm weather records broken in B.C.

Nearly 30 weather records were smashed Friday, as the province heats up

Montero’s goal lifts Whitecaps past Timbers 1-0

Vancouver beats Portland in MLS clash of Cascadia foes

Grand Forks fire chief on paid leave amid bullying, safety concerns

Fire Chief Dale Heriot on leave until investigations concluded

ICBC told to change $50 unlisted driver protection fee

Attorney General David Eby has directed ICBC to refine three components to its revamped rate structure

New rules for ships implemented to protect killer whales off B.C. coast

Ships must keep 400-metre distance as part of the new rules by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans

Chilliwack bus driver on wrong side of road wasn’t unsafely crossing train tracks: school district

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

Most Read