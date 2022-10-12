Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer spoke outside the Abbotsford Law Courts on Wednesday morning (Oct. 12) prior to sentencing. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer spoke outside the Abbotsford Law Courts on Wednesday morning (Oct. 12) prior to sentencing. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

Two Abbotsford hog-farm protesters sentenced to 30 days in jail

Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer also each receive one year of probation

Two people who were convicted for their roles in a 2019 protest at an Abbotsford hog harm have been sentenced to 30 days in jail and one year of probation.

Amy Soranno of Kelowna and Nick Schafer were sentenced Wednesday morning (Oct. 12) in B.C. Supreme Court in Abbotsford on a charge of break-and-enter. They also each had a mischief charge, which was stayed at sentencing.

The two were involved in the protest that occurred April 28, 2019 at Excelsior Hog Farm on Harris Road.

RELATED: Crown says 3 accused placed hidden cameras on Abbotsford hog farm weeks before protest

On that day, dozens of people with the Meat the Victims group entered and occupied the farm. About 60 individuals went onto the property, while more than 100 others held a protest on Harris Road.

A third man, Roy Sasano, was also charged and went on trial but was acquitted.

A fourth person, Geoff Regier, had his charges dropped before trial.

The group dubbed themselves the “Excelsior 4” after the initial charges were laid.

Soranno and Schafer, who are spouses, will serve their jail term intermittently.

More to come …

RELATED: Two convicted for roles in Abbotsford hog farm protest


