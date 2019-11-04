Two bald eagles found shot dead in Alberta

One bird was found in the Fort McMurray area, and another in Wetaskiwin

A bald eagle sits on a piling by the Macaulay Salmon Hatchery in Juneau, Alaska, on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (Michael S. Lockett | Juneau Empire)

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is investigating the shooting of two bald eagles in separate areas of the province.

The provincial agency says a juvenile eagle was killed in the Fort McMurray area sometime between Oct. 26 and Oct. 29, then left to waste.

The second raptor involved a mature eagle found dead Oct. 20 and possibly killed the same day in a pheasant release site in the Wetaskiwin region.

The agency says there is no indication the killings are connected and it’s looking for tips from the public to help find whoever was responsible.

The bald eagle is a protected species in Alberta and there is no hunting season for it.

READ MORE: Video shows fireworks shot at swan in Alberta

ALSO READ: Video of Alberta police officer running over wounded deer sparks outrage

The maximum penalty for killing one of the birds is a $100,000 fine or possibly two years in jail.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter