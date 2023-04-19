Two Burns Lake residents face the court

A Burns Lake-based hunter is facing serious charges related to violation of hunting laws. Brent Mackereth, a 30-year-old resident of Burns Lake, is facing serious charges related to hunting. He has been accused on four counts, including hunting without consideration, discharging a firearm in a no-shooting area, unlawful possession of a dead animal, and entering enclosed land. These charges were filed against him in October 2021.

This is not the first time that Mackereth has been in trouble with the law related to hunting. In 2018, he was found guilty of hunting on cultivated land without consent and was fined $500.

Hunting in British Columbia is strictly regulated by the Wildlife Act and its accompanying regulations. It is essential for hunters to obtain the necessary licenses and permits before hunting and follow the specific hunting regulations. These regulations include hunting only during designated seasons, avoiding certain species or sexes of animals, and not hunting in restricted or closed areas.

Violating hunting regulations can result in serious consequences, including fines, loss of hunting privileges, and other legal penalties.

Mackereth made his first appearance in the Burns Lake Provincial Court on December 2, 2022, and is scheduled to appear in the Smithers Law Court on April 18, 2023, to set a date for the trial.

In a separate case, a Burns Lake local will be tried for four counts: assault, uttering threats to burn, destroy or damage, Mischief $5000 or under and Breach of undertaking. Accused Rene Murray Alec, aged 45, is currently being held in custody and appeared in court on April 11, 2023 to fix a date for his trial.

Alec has had several brushes with the law in the past including assaults, assaulting a peace officer, theft, since 2002.

The trial date has been set for May 23, 2023 at the Burns Lake Provincial Court.

More updates on both the cases will be provided as they become available.

It is important to note that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.