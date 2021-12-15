Two Burns Lake sexual assault cases ongoing

Court proceedings for both cases to go into new year

Two separate cases of sexual assault, both of which occurred locally, are in the midst of court proceedings. (File photo/Lakes District News)

According to B.C. court rulings, a Burns Lake man who has been charged with one count of sexual assault is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Jan. 11 for election at the Burns Lake court house.

When facing an indictable charge you will have an election of which court you want to hear your case. The three options will be available to you if you decide to proceed to trial are being tried by a Provincial Court Judge alone, being tried by a Court of Queen’s Bench Judge alone, or being tried by a Court of Queen’s Bench Judge and Jury.

The individual was supposed to appear in court on Dec. 10, but was represented by his legal council, who requested adjournment. The incident for which the individual is being charged took place on Nov. 14, 2020 in Burns Lake.

The man is currently out on bail release, which was granted by the court on Oct. 7.

The identity of all parties involved cannot be released due to a publication ban on the case.

In a separate case, a man is being charged with sexual assault, as well as sexual interference of a person under the age of 16 for an incident that took place in Southbank. The man’s last scheduled appearance in court on Dec. 14 in Smithers, where an application of warrant was used.

An application of warrant is used as the next appearance reason when an application for a warrant is made after the non appearance of the accused is noted. The man’s next scheduled appearance in court will be in the new year.

