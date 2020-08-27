Two car crash near Endako

The Fraser lake RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16 near Endako on Aug. 24 when a west-bound Chev Malibu crossed the centre line and collided with a GMC pickup that was pulling a 28-foot cabin cruiser. The driver of the Chev was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the four occupants of the pickup were medically treated on scene. The investigation is currently underway and conclusions on the cause of the crash are yet to be determined according to the RCMP. (Submitted/Lakes District News)



