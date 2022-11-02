Two guilty pleas have court action

Two prominent Burns Lake court cases had hearings this past week. Both involve accusations of physical harm.

One of those cases came to a conclusion in Burns Lake Provincial Court.

Clayton Richard Tom, born in 1995, also known as Clayton Ceretti pled guilty on a charge of Careless Use or Storage of a Firearm during an incident in the community of Tintagel on April 3. As a result, the judgment came down on Oct. 26 that he not go to prison but is under court-ordered supervision.

“Mr. Tom pled guilty today and was sentenced to a conditional sentence order of 15 months to be followed by 15 months on probation,” said Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service, Ministry of Attorney General. “He also received a 10-year firearm prohibition.”

The incident happened in the 2500-block of Freeport Road. Police were called to the location on allegations that a woman had been wounded by gunshot.

The second case, that of Robert Charlie, had an appearance scheduled for Oct. 28 but as happens on occasion, the issue was bumped ahead with no definitive result.

“Robert Charlie pled guilty to Count 1, a charge of sexual interference, on July 13, 2022,” said McLaughlin. “The date for sentencing will be set on Oct. 28, 2022.”

However, that date had not yet been determined by deadline. The next appearance in this matter will be reported as soon as it is made publicly available.