Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

Two men have been arrested in connection to a man being shot while carrying a baby, Vancouver police said Wednesday (Oct. 7).

Police said the 42-year-old man was carrying a baby in a car seat and had a woman and three-year-old child with him. Police were called to the scene by multiple 911 calls that reported shots fired near West 29th Avenue and Dunbar Street just before 5:45 p.m.

According to police, two men tried to flee in a car but then crashed into a parked vehicle and continue to run away on foot. Police were able to find the two men a short distance away.

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage from last night from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the area of 29th Avenue and Dunbar and West 29th Avenue from Dunbar to Alma is asked to call police at 604-717-2541.

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19
COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

