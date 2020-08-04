Police say the couple was missing for about an hour, before being found. File photo

Two people die in propane heated outdoor shower near Princeton

Couple was attending a long weekend gathering

Two people died in an outdoor shower, in Tulameen, August 3.

It is suspected the couple succumbed to the effects of propane gas.

According to RCMP Sgt. Robert Hughes, the deaths occurred on a property where a long weekend gathering was held.

The victims are a 37-year-old man with a Tulameen address, and a 31-year-old woman from Pitt Meadows.

Hughes said they entered the shower Monday evening.

“It is believed they were in there for an hour.”

The tragedy was discovered when other party goers investigated the pair’s lengthy absence.

The shower is a six-by-10-foot homemade cedar structure, with hot water on demand, fueled by propane, said Hughes.

First responders reported noting the smell of propane, when they arrived on the scene.

Police were called at 9 p.m.

When they arrived there were approximately 20 first responders on the scene and dozens of people in the street.

While it’s unknown how many people were staying on the property, there were about six tents set up, he said.

The B.C. Coroner’s Office is investigating.

Death

