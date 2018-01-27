Two storms headed to the Interior

Snowfall warnings are in effect Saturday for the Shuswap and Coquihalla highway

The southern BC interior is in for a snowy and wet weekend.

Environment Canada issued an alert just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning about two weather systems expected to impact communities all over the interior from the Similkameen, Okanagan into the Columbias and Kootenays.

The first storm is expected to hit later today and bring a significant amount of snow to the region. Between 5 to 15 cm of snow is expected before it tapers off late Saturday afternoon or evening, depending on location.

The next system will start with snow early Sunday morning and will most likely change to rain late in the day as the storm brings warm air into the region. The changeover to rain will be delayed the further north you are, with the Columbias likely to remain as snow through Sunday night.

It’s anticipated between 5 to 20 cm of snow will fall across the region. There is a risk for brief periods of freezing rain during the changeover from snow to rain.

Snowfall warnings are in effect Saturday for the Shuswap and Coquihalla highway.

Additional snowfall warnings may be issued later today for Sunday’s storm.

Environment Canada stated regions that remain below snowfall warning criteria might be impacted.

“The combination of two back to back days of snow followed by a change over to rain may make travel and other activities difficult,” a release stated.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather to Environment Canada, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Previous story
Poverty not a good reason to take Indigenous kids from parents: Bennett

Just Posted

About 3000 hours of volunteer work to maintain Boer Mountain in 2017

Mountain biking made possible by hard-working volunteers in Burns Lake

‘Exciting’ new projects at Lake Babine Nation

Natural resources building and triplex being built

College of New Caledonia shares success story with Burns Lake council

College representatives appear before council as a delegation

Charlie Rensby wins council seat in Burns Lake

He received 55 votes while Bruce Martens received 43

B.C. CareCards to expire in February

Residents expected to get a B.C. Services Card

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

BCHL Today: Tight races for top spot in all three divisions

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Two storms headed to the Interior

Snowfall warnings are in effect Saturday for the Shuswap and Coquihalla highway

Poverty not a good reason to take Indigenous kids from parents: Bennett

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott says new money coming to keep kids with their families

Mail, Japan and Canadian-style populism: how politics touched us this week

Sexual misconduct allegations, Canada Post, free trade with Japan and more

Five things to watch: Canada’s solid presence at the Grammys

Alessia Cara, Justin Bieber, Leonard Cohen, Michael Buble all up for awards

Jury: Man guilty of manslaughter in death of ex-CFL and NFL player

Ronald Gasser, 56, has been convicted of killing running back Joe McKnight in a road rage incident in 2016

Einarson captures Scotties berth in wild card game

Three teams from Manitoba contend for curling national championship in Penticton

The 20 best places to visit in Canada for 2018: Go north — way north

Top travel writers from vacay.ca describe this year’s picks for Canadian travel

Most Read