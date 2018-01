Two vehicles collided near the intersection of Hwy. 16 and Fourth Avenue in Burns Lake last Saturday. According to Burns Lake fire chief Rob Krause, the accident was caused when a westbound pick-up truck failed to stop for another westbound vehicle that was turning left onto Fourth Avenue. One of the drivers was taken to Lakes District Hospital and Health Centre as a precaution. (Flavio Nienow photos)

@flavio_nienow

newsroom@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.