Two whales beached in Boundary Bay

Two grey whales appeared stuck in Boundary Bay on Friday, May 10, 2019. (David Houston/Facebook)

Crowds have gathered at Tsawwassen’s Centennial Beach and rescue efforts are reportedly underway after two whales were discovered beached just off the shore in Boundary Bay.

The tide is currently out.

Deana Lancaster, communications manager with Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue, said a team heading out to assist Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), “who is already on site with reflotation devices.”

Grey whales have been spotted in the general area in recent weeks – including in Semiahmoo Bay. Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada research scientist Thomas Doniol-Valcroze told Black Press Media this week that the whales are likely stopping in the area to feed, as they migrate from southern locales such as Mexico to Alaska and even Russia.

It is not known if the Boundary Bay whales are the same ones spotted off White Rock beach.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

