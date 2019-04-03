CN Rail crews have been working on a train that derailed on April 2 on the Prince Rupert yard. (Submitted photo)

Two wood pellet cars derailed in Prince Rupert yard

CN Rail said there is no danger to the public and the company is investigating

Two wood pellet train cars derailed on their side within CN Rail’s Prince Rupert yard last night.

Some residents in the west end of the city, with homes above the rail yard, heard the train derail at approximately 8:30 p.m., on April 2.

“CN crews are responding to an incident that occurred last night in CN’s Prince Rupert Yard,” said Alexandre Boulé, spokesperson for CN in an email.

Since the incident, trucks and crew members have been repairing the train cars causing loud noises that kept some residents up all night.

“There is no danger to the public with no dangerous goods or injuries involved. CN is investigating the incident,” Boulé said.

CN trains deliver wood pellets to the Westview Wood Pellet Terminal, located in front of Graham Avenue. The pellets are stored in large metal silos and later shipped to Asia and Western Europe.

