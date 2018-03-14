U.S. consulate general to visit Northwest

The U.S. consul general will be visiting the Northwest March 23 to take part in region’s first-ever pop-up consulate for American citizens.

The purpose of the one-day visit to Prince Rupert is to assist Americans living in the Northwest with an assortment of service requests, such as passport renewal and birth registration.

“We’ve done pop-ups before but this will be our first time reaching this area,” said vice consul Ingrid Specht. “We’ve had a few families call us up with stories from hell in trying to get the whole family down to Vancouver, the money involved, taking time off work, off school. Particularly for Terrace, we’ve heard from plenty of American families that are from there.

“We pay attention to where these requests are coming from, and if we get enough calls we’ll plan a trip to go out there.”

Specht isn’t sure how many Americans live in the area but says when combined with Canadians holding dual citizenship, there is a large pocket in the north.

This pop-up consulate will be different than any previous in B.C. as Consul General Ketherine Dhanani will be there in person for a meet and greet prior to the start of appointments.

“She’ll be doing some meetings in the area and wanted to come out and meet some of the Americans up there, have a face to face and hear what’s on their mind,” Specht said.

Residents holding U.S. citizenship are encouraged to set up an appointment before March 22, but walk-ins will be welcome. The pop-up consulate will run from noon to 5 p.m., March 23 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. To book an appointment call 604-685-4311, email vancouverACS@state.gov or visit their website.