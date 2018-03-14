U.S. consulate general to visit region

Trip part of the Northwest’s first-ever pop-up consul for American residents

The U.S. consul general will be visiting the Northwest March 23 to take part in region’s first-ever pop-up consulate for American citizens.

The purpose of the one-day visit to Prince Rupert is to assist Americans living in the Northwest with an assortment of service requests, such as passport renewal and birth registration.

“We’ve done pop-ups before but this will be our first time reaching this area,” said vice consul Ingrid Specht. “We’ve had a few families call us up with stories from hell in trying to get the whole family down to Vancouver, the money involved, taking time off work, off school.

“We pay attention to where these requests are coming from, and if we get enough calls we’ll plan a trip to go out there.”

Specht isn’t sure how many Americans live in the area but says when combined with Canadians holding dual citizenship, there is a large pocket in the north.

This pop-up consulate will be different than any previous in B.C. as Consul General Ketherine Dhanani will be there in person for a meet and greet prior to the start of appointments.

“She’ll be doing some meetings in the area and wanted to come out and meet some of the Americans up there, have a face to face and hear what’s on their mind,” Specht said.

Residents holding U.S. citizenship are encouraged to set up an appointment before March 22, but walk-ins will be welcome. The pop-up consulate will run from noon to 5 p.m., March 23 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. To book an appointment call 604-685-4311, email vancouverACS@state.gov or visit their website.

Previous story
Fire crews knock down 2018’s first wildfire in B.C. Interior
Next story
Increased snowpack, lots of rain boost B.C. flooding risk

Just Posted

U.S. consulate general to visit region

Trip part of the Northwest’s first-ever pop-up consul for American residents

Pot proposal lights up passion

Decker Lake residents want answers from medical marijuana developers

Homes for student teachers sought

School district hopes hospitality will result in filling job openings

B.C.’s north heats up to record highs

Bella Bella, Masset, Prince Rupert and the Cassiar Area all broke records

Former mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Luke Strimbold faces 24 sex-related charges from alleged incidents in October 2015 to November 2017

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

‘This may have crossed the line’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Fire crews knock down 2018’s first wildfire in B.C. Interior

A small fire sparked along Highway 12 in the Southern Interior on Monday

Shoulder surgery ends season for Canuck Erik Gudbranson

Defenseman has been out for 12 games after an injury against Penguins

Happy Pi Day!

The irrational and nerdy but entirely delicious holiday is celebrated today

Right-wing B.C. activist questioned under terrorism act, barred from U.K.

Lauren Southern said she was questioned for six hours

Latest U.S. government duty decision alleges newsprint ‘dumping’

Catalyst Paper vows to fight latest duty imposed on B.C. products

ALR protection petition reaches B.C. Legislature

Group opposing marijuana greenhouses collects 1,400 signatures

Tributes from around the world pour in for Stephen Hawking

Theoretical physicist remembered as one of science’s most brilliant minds

Most Read