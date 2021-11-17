U9 Burns Lake minor hockey tourny

A U9 minor hockey tournament took place at Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena in Burns Lake on Nov. 6 and 7. Six teams participated, including Burns Lake, Vanderhoof, Smithers, Fraser Lake and two teams from Houston. No scores were kept for any of the games. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)
