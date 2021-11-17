U9 Burns Lake minor hockey tourny

ouck
puck
puck
puck
puck

A U9 minor hockey tournament took place at Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena in Burns Lake on Nov. 6 and 7. Six teams participated, including Burns Lake, Vanderhoof, Smithers, Fraser Lake and two teams from Houston. No scores were kept for any of the games. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

Previous story
VIDEO: 15 people including 3 in need of medical attention rescued from flooded Merritt
Next story
Sumas Prairie flooding remains ‘critical,’ Abbotsford mayor says 184 people rescued overnight

Just Posted

hot topics
Hot Topics for Nov. 17

Save On Foods and other grocery stores believe they wont experience large shortages in food due to flooding acrosss the province. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
Grocery stocks should be fine in Burns Lake

BC Bus North is an interim program run by the provincial government meant to replace Greyhound buses in Northern B.C. communities. An auditor general’s report released on Tuesday, Nov. 16 made three recommendations to improve the service. (B.C. Transit photo)
Only 56% of Greyhound northern routes shuttered in 2018 covered by BC Bus North: report

ATCO Future Fuel is to supply renewable natural gas from a plant in Alberta to Pacific Northern Gas. (Photo courtesy ATCO Future Fuel)
Northern natural gas utility to tap into renewable fuel