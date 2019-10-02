The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Tweet from professor about students being drugged went viral

The University of B.C. announced Wednesday it would investigate reports of women being drugged at fraternity parties, after a professor’s tweet about one of her students went viral.

Marina Adshade said Tuesday “one of my students spent the weekend in the hospital after being drugged in a Vancouver bar on Friday night.”

Adshade said that by Saturday morning, “there were six (6!!) women with her who had been drugged in the fraternities on UBC campus.”

In a Wednesday statement, the vice-president of students Ainsley Carry said “the information shared online is being taken very seriously and will be fully investigated.”

However, he said neither campus security nor University RCMP had received any reports.

When Adshade was asked on Twitter why this was not “a major news story,” she said, “I don’t think it is that unusual for this to happen. The staff at the hospital told her it was very common and this issue out of UBC has been happening ‘all month.’”

Carry asked anyone who knew anything about the drugging to call the UBC RCMP detachment at 604-224-1322, or to call 911.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

