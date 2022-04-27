University of Northern British Columbia’s Prince George campus. (Photo courtesy UNBC)

University of Northern British Columbia’s Prince George campus. (Photo courtesy UNBC)

UNBC recognized as 1 of Canada’s greenest employers

UNBC worked on lowering its energy consumption in partnership with BC Hydro

The University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) has been named one of Canada’s greenest employers for the 10th time by the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project in recognition of its leadership in sustainability.

UNBC, which calls itself ‘Canada’s Green University’ was recognized for its environmental initiatives, success in reducing its environmental footprint, and involvement of employees and students in environmental programs.

University President Geoff Payne said students, faculty and staff have developed “creative solutions” to make operations efficient and sustainable. UNBC worked on lowering its energy consumption in partnership with BC Hydro.

By upgrading and retrofitting key systems, equipment and controls in buildings at its Prince George campus, the University says it took home more than $250,000 in annual savings over the last two years. UNBC said it reduced annual electricity usage by 1.7 million kilowatt-hours per year — enough to power about 150 Canadian homes for a year.

The University said it also reduced its fuel consumption by 7,000 gigajoules of fuel energy — enough natural gas to fuel around 80 homes per year. UNBC is upgrading its heat exchangers for a more efficient system that uses less energy and is maintenance-friendly.

The University recently created a task force chaired by Faculty of Business and Economics Dean Ronald Camp to “develop a strategic vision for sustainability.” Camp said the task force will look at sustainability through “the triple bottom line lens” of how decisions impact people, the environment and the university’s financial capacity.

RELATED: Northern medical students connect with Stellat’en First Nation

 

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
michael.willcock@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook

EnvironmentPost-secondary Education

Previous story
Paramedics threatened while providing life-saving measures in Penticton
Next story
VIDEO: 2 violent robbers at large after ‘take-over’ style theft at Gucci store in Vancouver

Just Posted

The Honeysuckle Garden Centre is opening this Saturday and they are ready for another great busy season. The green houses are full and everyone is invited to come out Saturday, April 30. The garden changed hands last year with new owners Jeanette Cayanga and Derek Hill, a couple from Thunder Bay, Ontario who moved to Burns Lake in 2020 and ended up buying the property and the business from former owner Leanne Miranda and Beverly Olinyk. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News).
Spring is here in Burns Lake let’s get planting

Wildfire burns on Snake Hill near Kitwanga. (Screen capture/Jacob Beaton video/Facebook)
Wildfire service rescinds open fire ban

Fire Crew responded to the early morning fire at the Usk Chapel east of Terrace on April 22. (Usk Pioneer Chapel/Facebook)
Fire causes extensive damage to historic Usk Pioneer Chapel near Terrace

forest fire
Wildfire season starts in Burns Lake area