Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket bought in Maple Ridge to soon expire

BCLC says check for ticket bought a year ago in Maple Ridge, before it expires

An unclaimed $1 million lottery prize, from a ticket purchased in Maple Ridge, is set to expire.

“Where were you last September?” asks the BC Lottery Corporation, because if you were in Maple Ridge, BCLC advises you to check your bags, suitcases, and junk drawers. A winning $1 million Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in the city is going to expire at midnight on Sept. 28.

BCLC is encouraging players who purchased a ticket for the Sept. 28, 2022 draw in Maple Ridge to check their tickets for the winning Gold Ball Draw number: 12299795-01.

Players can check their tickets at any BCLC lottery retailer in B.C., anytime online, or on the BCLC Lotto! app.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize.

The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winner’s name, will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim the prize.

So far in 2023, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $68 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. The Gold Ball Draw is a guaranteed prize draw where players will win either the guaranteed prize of $1 million, or the growing Gold Ball Jackpot that starts at $10 million.

