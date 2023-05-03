Unique courses have started in Burns Lake

Burns Lake Native Development Corporation (BLNDC) kicked off its first ever heavy mechanical trades program on April 17. This 35-week course, which was set up by the College of New Caledonia with financial assistance by the Prince George Nechako Aboriginal Employment and Training Association, Skilled Trades BC and Natural Resource Canada, is the first of its kind in Northern B.C.

John Patrick Educational Director from BLNDC said, ” The heavy mechanical trades program has never been done in a small community like this, although it is offered in Prince George and at an established learning facility, this is the first time it is being done outside of that norm, in our own shop, or so I’ve been told by Skilled Trades BC.”

With six students representing T’sil Kaz Koh Nation, Lake Babine Nation and Binche Wit’en, the future heavy-duty mechanics embarked on the road to Red Seal with excitement and anticipation at what lies ahead.

Together with CNC instructor Nathan Redwood, the group finished their first week already ahead of schedule. The future mechanics are Christopher Anitole, Kayla Alec, Dale Godfrey, Travis Tibbetts and Jordin West. The program is expected to finish Dec. 22, 2023.

BLNDC also embarked on another very ambitious project this past week. The water and waste water technology program rolled out after some very intense false starts. This water and wastewater treatment plant training is the of also first of its kind in the area, having never been attempted outside of the Thompson Rivers University (TRU) campus.

Patrick said, “And the water and waste water also, has never been done outside of TRU as well. Both of these are unique because training like this has never been done for First Nations communities, primarily for First Nations.

“These courses are geared towards First Nations, majority of our students are First Nations, except for one gentleman, whose family already run a water tower on the Southside, he will be working full time there, needs the training, we allowed him to take the training to help the Southside community.”

Thirteen students, from Lake Babine Nation, Cheslatta First Nations, Skin Tyee First Nation, Witset First Nation, Stella’en First Nation, Nak’aldli First Nation all have started on their path towards a certificate, which can be used to work in any water and waste water treatment plants in Canada. They do have the option to continue their training for a second year, towards a diploma. They will finish year one on July 5, 2024.

The thirteen students are Bruce Charlie, Christon Charlie, LaToya Charlie, Clarissa Godard, Sean Habsburg, Jamie Hurd, Christine John, James Mackay, Curtis Michel, Destiney Michelle, Travis Patreau, Dean Tiljoe, and Cody Thomas.