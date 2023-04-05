Highway 19 and Ware Road in Lantzville. Travelling in the left lane of a highway at the same rate of speed or slower than the right lane can result in a $167 ticket. (Black Press Media file photo)

Highway 19 and Ware Road in Lantzville. Travelling in the left lane of a highway at the same rate of speed or slower than the right lane can result in a $167 ticket. (Black Press Media file photo)

Unpredictable weather, improper B.C. highway driving prompt reminders ahead of long weekend

Travelling at the same speed or slower in the left lane of a highway can net $167 ticket

The Easter Bunny won’t be the only one travelling this long weekend and with that in mind, ICBC is reminding motorists to be wary of unpredictable road conditions.

An average of two people are killed and another 610 are injured in 2,200 crashes throughout B.C. every Easter long weekend, based on ICBC data from 2017 to 2021. That translates to, on average, 70 people injured on Vancouver Island in 310 crashes, 450 people injured in 1,400 crashes on the Lower Mainland, 66 injured in 330 crashes in the South Interior, and 21 injured in 130 crashes in the North Central region.

While spring is officially here, that doesn’t mean spring weather can be expected this long weekend. Paired with a potential increase in traffic as many plans involve road trips, getaways and visits with friends and family during the holidays, ICBC is warning road users to travel with caution.

Some tips include checking your vehicle carefully before setting out – including oil, washer fluid, lights and tires – while also making sure to plan a route ahead of time based on weather predictions, getting lots of rest before driving and adjusting those plans based on weather and road conditions.

As the weather improves, ICBC also warns drivers to be on the lookout for motorcycles and wildlife.

Ahead of the long weekend, Road Safety BC is also reminding motorists of an often-overlooked rule of the road.

The provincial government agency took to social media to remind drivers that on roadways with speed limits of 80 km/h or greater, you cannot drive in the left lane at the same speed – or slower – than that of vehicles in the right. Improper use of the passing lane can result in a $167 ticket and three points on your license.

ALSO READ: Drivers face spring snowfall on Malahat portion of Highway 1

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Driving

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Recognizing Aboriginal History Week in Burns Lake
Next story
B.C. city has 1st homicide after senior dies from beating

Just Posted

Dancers perform in a previous Pacific Northwest Music Festival. The festival hosts nearly 4,000 participants competing in many different disciplines. (Carol Laird photo)
Pacific Northwest Music Festival returns for 56th year

Elders at the kick of Aboriginal History Week at CNC. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)
Recognizing Aboriginal History Week in Burns Lake

Kitimat pumphouses pull water from the river and send it through filters and a chlorination system for treatment. Photo taken March 28 2023, (Hunter Wild).
Kitimat water system 10% asbestos pipes; district doesn’t test for asbestos

The Gitxaała First Nation Flag flies in Kitkatla in June 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Gitxaała Nation enters first-of-its-kind mineral rights challenge in B.C. Supreme Court

Pop-up banner image