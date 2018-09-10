“Unusual” bear attack south of Burns Lake

Bear that attacked dog and woman still hasn’t been located

An “unusual” bear attack took place south of Burns Lake this morning, according to Cam Schley, an inspector with the Conservation Officer Service in Smithers.

The RCMP received a report of a female in her 50s being attacked by a black bear at around 7 a.m. in the Danskin area.

“The victim of the bear attack heard her dog crying outside… she went out to check on it, and when she got outside she saw that there was a bear with a dog in its mouth,” described Schley.

“The bear came after her, hitting her in the head,” he continued. “She was able to get back into her house after being attacked, although the bear followed her to the house while she was making her escape.”

The victim was transported to the Lakes District Hospital and Health Centre by ambulance and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Conservation officers from Burns Lake and Smithers – dispatched as a predator attack team – attended to the victim’s residence shortly after the attack.

Although they conducted an initial investigation and a search for the bear, they have not been able to locate the animal. Bear traps have been set near the house.

“If the bear is caught, a determination on the fate of the bear will be made based on evidence obtained from the attack investigation,” said Schley, adding that it’s very unusual for an attack like this to happen.

“It doesn’t seem like there’s anything this individual could’ve done to prevent this from happening,” he said. “I don’t think she did anything wrong.”

More to come.

