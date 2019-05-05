Rescue aircraft were dispatched to the site of the fatal plane crash. (Black Press Media file photo)

Update: 3 killed in plane crash near Smithers

There were three fatalities in the plane crash on May 4 near Smithers Landing.

The BC Coroners Service was investigating the deaths, spokesperson Andy Watson told Lakes District News on May 5.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada confirmed there were three passengers and one pilot in the plane when it crashed north of Smithers Landing, which is about 100 kilometres northwest of Burns Lake.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria received an alert at 8:45 a.m. indicating that the aircraft – a Cessna 182 – was in distress about 28 kilometres north of Smithers Landing.

Cessna 182’s can hold up to four people.

Rescue aircraft were dispatched to the crash site.

