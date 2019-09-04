UPDATE: Accident victim left with minor injuries

The accident on Highway 35 left one victim with minor injuries, on Sept. 4. (Blair McBride photo)

The morning accident on Highway 35, south of Burns Lake on Sept. 4 left a driver with minor injuries.

The single-occupant driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck was extricated from the vehicle by fire department personnel and taken to the Lakes District Hospital, as Staff Sgt. Shauna Lewis told Lakes District News.

It is believed the driver fell asleep at the wheel, drove into the shoulder of the road, over corrected and then the truck rolled, according to the initial investigation.

The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. between Beach Rd and Taylor Frontage Rd.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

The road was closed for about two hours after the accident.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

