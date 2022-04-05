UPDATE: Burns Lake shooting causes anxiety in community

Burns Lake RCMP responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 2500 Block of Freeport Road on April 3. (File photo/Lakes District News)

On April 3 shortly after 11 a.m., Burns Lake RCMP were called to a home in the 2500 Block of Freeport Road where it was reported that a woman had been shot.

This incident has sparked anxiety within the community, specifically Lake Babine Nation (LBN). According to Burns Lake RCMP, Morris Williams Elementary School, located on Woyenne Reserve along with the LBN administration building have been temporarily closed down. This decision was not a result of an order from police.

“I have spoken with the Burns Lake Detachment and can confirm that the RCMP were in the LBN community looking for a person of interest in the investigation. The LBN decided to close their administration building and school due to the anxiety of their community members. The police did not close the school. Those involved in this matter are known to each other. Police have identified those involved and do not believe there is a further risk to the general public. This information has also been supplied to School District 91 Superintendent,” said Corporal Madonna Saunderson, RCMP North District Media Relations.

“To my knowledge, as or right now, no one has been arrested [for the shooting],” she continued.

In a press release, LBN Schools Principal Garry Klugie addressed the closure.

“Due to an emerging and continually developing violence incident that has occurred in the community of Woyenne, our schools will be closed on Tuesday, April 5 and possibly longer. This is an LBN executive decision,” Klugie stated.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

