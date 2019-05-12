A change in wind on May 12 could complicate the battle against the 260-hectare fire burning east of Fraser Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)

Update: Concern of wind change near Fraser Lake fire

A wind change later in the day on May 12 might pose problems in the fight against the 260-hectare fire burning about 5 kilometres east of Fraser Lake.

“We’re concerned about a weather change. It could be a 180-degree switch in the wind,” as Gerry Thiessen, chair of the board of directors of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) told Lakes District News.

“If the wind changes – [firefighters] have a guard around about 70 per cent of [the fire] – that guard could be jumped pretty easily. They need more time to get the fires out,” he said.

Molly Blower, information officer with the Prince George Fire Centre said Fraser Lake residents should prepare for smoke.

“Smoke will be highly visible this evening due to a shift in wind direction,” she said.

As of 10:10 a.m. the blaze was 70 per cent guarded but not contained at all, according to a notice by the BC Wildfire Service.

Forty firefighters and two helicopters were engaged in battling the fire, which is suspected to have been human-caused.

After evacuation notices were issued at night on May 11, very few people have been evacuated due to the low populations in the areas covered by the order and alert, said Thiessen.

READ MORE: Evacuation ordered amid Fraser Lake fire

“The alerts went out but there is a lot of land in that area but no residences that I’m aware of. But I haven’t heard anything official from the RCMP or search and rescue,” he said.

The evacuation order and alert remain in effect, the RDBN said on its website in the morning of May 12.

“We might get some precipitation by Tuesday. So hopefully that’s a good sign. If we can just get through the next couple of days we should be okay,” Thiessen said.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Update: Active wildfire raging in Lejac near Fraser Lake not contained yet

Just Posted

Fire breaks out near Fraser Lake

A fire broke out in the afternoon of May 11 near Fraser… Continue reading

No charges laid in VIP fishing trip to Ecstall River, anglers told

But DFO says ongoing conversations will limit likelihood of repeat incidents

Wet’suwet’en First Nation tells court it should have been consulted after artifacts found at pipeline site

Petition challenges the decision of the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission and provincial Archaeology Branch

Lara Beckett new NCLGA president

Beckett moves up from first vice-president

Drug bust in Burns Lake

Police officers on May 9 arrested a man in Burns Lake carrying… Continue reading

B.C.-wide tuition waiver gives former foster kids a chance at post-secondary education

Free schooling, extra support services help — but should the government offer even more?

Update: Concern of wind change near Fraser Lake fire

A wind change later in the day on May 12 might pose… Continue reading

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

A Mom-umental quiz for Mother’s Day

In recognition of Mom and all she does, take this short quiz about the day and about famous mothers

B.C. VIEWS: Welcome to the union ‘battle zone’ for pipeline construction

NDP labour code sets conditions to push independent unions out

Update: Active wildfire raging in Lejac near Fraser Lake not contained yet

The fire has grown to 260 hectares in size as of Sunday morning

Ontario woman says missing caretaker in downtown Victoria fire is her stepson

Audrey Draeger said she has not been in contact with Michael Draeger since 2016

B.C. SPCA reminds public to travel safely with pets this summer

“We recommend that pets are kept inside the vehicle in a secured crate or restrained with a dog seatbelt.”

Two 95-year-old warm weather records broken in B.C.

Nearly 30 weather records were smashed Friday, as the province heats up

Most Read