Mounties gather near the Golden Ears Bridge after a body was found in Maple Ridge Sunday.

Homicide victim found under B.C. bridge identified as Hells Angels member

Chad John Wilson was one of four men arrested in Spain in 2013 on allegations of smuggling cocaine.

The body of a man found face-down under the Golden Ears Bridge in Maple Ridge on Sunday was a full-patch member of the Hells Angels, according to reports.

He was identified as Chad John Wilson, a former member of the Haney Chapter of the Hells Angels and who joined the biker club’s newest one, the Hardside Chapter, in a Facebook post and in other media reports.

“R.I.P. Chad Wilson. Today is one of the hardest days I’ve had to face. Our charter, the club and the world will never be the same. You’re a Legend and your family will be with us forever my brother! See you on the other side. always us,” reads the post by Jewsifer, which is linked the Hardside Chapter’s website.

Wilson was one of four men arrested in Spain in 2013 on allegations of smuggling cocaine and who had links to the Mission and Haney chapters of the Hells Angels.

B.C.’s anti-gang unit confirmed then that Mission full-patch member Jason Cyrus Arkinstall and Wilson were arrested by Spain’s National Police along with associates Scott Smitna and Michael Dryborough.

“We have provided information as it’s been requested through the RCMP to Spanish authorities,” said Sgt. Lindsay Houghton, with B.C.’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.

Spanish police allege the men were involved in smuggling 500 kilograms of cocaine into the country.

A statement from Spanish police said the investigation began after authorities were tipped off about a group of Canadian Hells Angels who were planning to ship cocaine from Columbia to Spain by sailboat.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said they are working with homicide investigators after a body was found Sunday, face-down under the Golden Ears Bridge.

Cpl. Frank Jang, with IHIT, would not confirm the identity of the man found. However, he said IHIT will release more information on Tuesday.

The discovery of the man’s body was made just before 11:30 a.m. just west of Wharf Street and Hazelwood Street.

The Maple Ridge Fire Department called for the RCMP shortly after arriving on scene.

Investigators located the body of an adult male who appeared to have been the victim of homicide, according to Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

“The investigation is in it’s infancy. However, early indications are that the man’s death was targeted.”

Insp. Vishal Methura, regional duty officer for the Lower Mainland district, said Sunday that police discovered a man lying face-down, deceased.

“Basically we’re at the beginning of the front end of the investigation. We’re securing the scene right now and waiting for IHIT to attend and take over the investigation,” said Methura.

Several men wearing Hells Angels insignia arrived on scene, crossing the police tape to talk to investigators.

However, Methura would not comment if the death was related to gang activity in the Lower Mainland.

He did say that the deceased male was known to police.

Methura added that the large presence of police was due to the location of the crime scene.

“Usually the amount of officers that would be required is based on the crime scene itself. So this being an open area, especially close to the water, and on the road, we need a large police presence,” he said.

Police are currently in the evidence-gathering phase, and no further information will be provided at this time.

• Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

 

Members of the RCMP talk with members of the Maple Ridge Fire Department near the Golden Ears Bridge after a body was found in Maple Ridge Sunday.

Men wearing clothing with the Hells Angels insignia crossed police line in Hammond on Sunday.

