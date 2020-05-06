(file photo)

UPDATE: Mounties investigating a death in Vanderhoof

Police say a woman was found dead in the backseat of a car that was stopped by Vanderhoof RCMP on Sunday, May 3.

Mounties are investigating a death in Vanderhoof.

In a news release issued May 6 at 11:17 a.m., police said that on the evening of May 3, 2020 at 8:30 p.m., Vanderhoof RCMP stopped a vehicle on Highway 16 near Landaluza Road, west of Vanderhoof.

While checking the occupants of the vehicle, police ‘observed’ a woman in the backseat who was dead.

“The other two people in the vehicle were arrested,” police said.

As the circumstances were suspicious, North District Major Crime Section and North District General Investigation Section were called to assist the Vanderhoof police.

“It is believed that all involved are known to each other. There is nothing to suggest that the greater public is at further risk,” Mounties said.

The investigation is ongoing and the names of those involved are not being released by the police at this time.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
RCMP

