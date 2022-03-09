Update on abandoned dogs near Burns Lake

Two dogs have been at large in the wild for over a month near Burns Lake. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Progress has been made on efforts to capture two abandoned dogs in the wild near Priestly Hill. According to the Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS), a trap has been loaned from the Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers to help with efforts.

The dogs have been on the loose for over a month.

“We put out the trap yesterday morning of Feb. 28, thanks to a wonderful volunteer, Michaella Foster, bringing it from Northern Lights Wildlife Rescue on. Our dog trainer and LAFS volunteer, Julie Harrison, who lives by Priestly Road where the dogs are frequently seen, had been staking out the area just off the highway for a few days and making note of how they often showed up down the gully there,” said LAFS volunteer Brittany Card told Lakes District News.

“There were actually tracks down there when we set the trap up, and we had gotten word from a farmer down the road that he had seen the dogs heading back our way again that morning, so I think Julie picked the location well. The trap is now baited and set down the ditch on Priestly Road, just off Highway 16,” she continued.

Unfortunately, because of limited resources for animals this size, LAFS could only acquire one trap that could accommodate these breeds. This may cause it to take a little longer to apprehend both dogs than the LAFS originally anticipated.

“It will still certainly be possible to apprehend both dogs, even with just one trap. However, because we disturbed the area with our scents when Julie and her husband went down the hill to set the trap up, it will probably be a few more days before the dogs are brave enough to go for the food, when our tracks and scents aren’t so prominent anymore,” said Card.

The traps are being checked every few hours, and the LAFS hopes to have hold of at least one of the dogs as soon as possible, and once that happens, the second dog should be easier to catch. Once caught, the LAFS will provide temporary care for the animals until they can be transferred to a shelter.

“Our volunteer Julie has quite a substantial amount of experience with both stray and feral dogs from her time working at the SPCA and her education as a professional dog trainer, so she is willing to help with care of the dogs until we are able to find a shelter to take on that aspect of the project,” said Card.

