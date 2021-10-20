Update on Burns Lake Band chief election case

Election being contested in federal court; proceedings are still on going

Federal Court proceedings for Kelsey Lorentz’s application contesting the results of the Burns Lake Band chief election, will go well into the new year.

The claim was originally filed against recently elected Burns Lake Band Chief Clayton Charlie and Electoral Official Loreen Suhr on May 13. In the claim, Lorentz stated that he was contesting the results of the election, which took place on Apr. 14, because he hadn’t received his ballot in time for the election, and due to a conflict of interest in delivering and collecting the mail-in ballots.

Lorentz’s claim was converted to an application by federal court on Aug. 10, and will be heard in court some time in the new year.

On Oct. 4, Lorentz, the applicant, served his supporting affidavit evidence and filed proof of service according to Federal Court documents. Charlie and Suhr, the respondents, now have until Nov. 8 to do the same.

After that, a period will be allowed for for cross examination of any affidavits, if required. All cross examinations are to be completed by Dec. 3.

The applicant will then have to serve and file the applicant’s record by Dec. 17, and the respondents will have until Jan. 31, 2022 to file theirs. From there, the applicant will have until Feb. 10, 2022 to serve and file a requisition for a hearing. A date for a hearing will be decided at that time.

