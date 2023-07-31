Update on fires as of July 31 at 10 a.m.

A helicopter is flying over a wildfire with a bucket of water to put the fire out at Augier Road in Tintagel on July 19. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

With fires getting under control in the Burns Lake are, there are now approximately 200 people are located at the fire camp. Varying from BC Wildfire Service Crews, a BC Wildfire Service Incident Management Team (IMT), IMT support staff, Contract Crews, American Interagency Hotshot Crews and camp support staff such as janitorial and kitchen staff.

Sarah Hall Information officer of B.C. Wildfire Services said, “Widespread precipitation has been received throughout the Nadina Zone and is resulting in extremely minimal fire behaviour. In areas that are sheltered from the rain, smouldering ground fire with some open flame may be possible with pockets of smoke remaining visible. Current weather conditions have allowed firefighting personnel and operational staff to make good progress containing priority fires by utilizing direct attack operations and respond to initial attack targets.”

The following information of the wildfires are collected from B.C. Wildfire Service’s wildfire map as of July 31 at 10 a.m.

Parrot Lookout

Size: 6,758 Hectares, Status: Fire of note [wildfire that is highly visible or poses a potential threat to public safety]

All wildfires within the Nadina Fire Zone have received significant precipitation over the past 72-hours. No fire growth to negligible growth is expected over the next 5-7 days. Low intensity burning conditions are expected to continue exhibiting mainly smouldering ground fire with some open flame in areas that were sheltered from the previous rainfalls. Personnel are continuing to make good progress on expanded attacked wildfires and initial attack success rates are currently high.

Tintagel Fire

Size: 8332 Hectares, Status: Fire of note [wildfire that is highly visible or poses a potential threat to public safety]

Taltipin Fire

Size: 1400 Hectares, Status: Out of control

Fire size is estimated and based on the most current information available. The fire is located 1.5 km north east of Taltapin Lake

Pinkut Creek

Size: 6586 Hectares, Status: Out of control

Fire size is estimated and based on the most current information available. The fire is located 2.5 km west of Pinkut Creek.

Old Man Lake Fire

Size: 2,061 Hectares, Status: Fire of note [wildfire that is highly visible or poses a potential threat to public safety]

Peacock Fire

Size: 895 Hectares, Status: Fire of note [wildfire that is highly visible or poses a potential threat to public safety]

