Two separate cases of sexual assault, both of which occurred locally, are in the midst of court proceedings. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

Update on two sexual assault cases in Burns Lake

Court proceedings are ongoing for both

According to B.C. court files, a Burns Lake man who has has been charged with one count of sexual assault will make his first appearance in court on Dec. 10 at the Burns Lake court house.

The individual was supposed to appear in court on Nov. 5, but was represented by his legal council, who requested adjournment, citing more time needed with the client. The incident for which the individual is being charged took place on Nov. 14, 2020 in Burns Lake.

The man is currently out on bail release, which was granted by the court on Oct. 7.

The identity of all parties involved cannot be released due to a publication ban on the case.

In a separate case, a man is being charged with sexual assault, as well as sexual interference of a person under the age of 16 for an incident that took place in Southbank. The man’s last appeared in court on Nov. 2 in Smithers, where an application of warrant was used.

An application of warrant is used as the next appearance reason when an application for a warrant is made after the non appearance of the accused is noted. The man’s next scheduled appearance in court is on Dec. 16 in Smithers.

Have a story tip? Email:

Eddie Huband
Multimedia Reporter
eddie.huband@ldnews.net
