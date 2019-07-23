Suspects might be in Manitoba, RCMP says

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were on July 23 named as suspects in the deaths of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese and a third, unidentified man. (RCMP image)

The two suspects in the three deaths in northern British Columbia are now believed to be in Manitoba, the RCMP said in a tweet on July 23.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were recently in Gillam, more than 700 kilometres north of Winnipeg, the RCMP said.

The pair, from Port Alberni are considered dangerous and the public is advised not to approach them.

They were previously sighted in northern Saskatchewan.

Speaking at a press conference in Surrey on the morning of July 23, Sgt. Janelle Shoheit requested the public’s assistance in locating the two.

RCMP said they were driving a 2011 Grey Toyota Rav 4.

The teenagers are suspects in the deaths of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese and a third, unidentified man whose body was found near a burning vehicle, south of Dease Lake.

Fowler and Deese, a young couple were found shot to death near Liard Hot Springs on July 15.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were first reported as missing after their pickup truck was found on fire on Highway 37, south of Dease Lake on July 19.

Police couldn’t confirm if they were armed but advised that people can change their appearances and vehicles and the public should be vigilant and call 911 if any suspicious activity is detected.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

Send Blair an emailLike Lakes District News on Facebook