Updated COVID-19 numbers

A Total of 87 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the local area by the B.C. CDC from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website, there has been a jump in new COVID-19 cases in the Burns Lake and Houston area.

Twenty three new cases in Burns Lake have been reported from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, and 64 have been reported in Smithers. The previous six-day period from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28 saw only two new cases in Burns Lake and 17 in Smithers.

On Sept. 8 alone, there was a total of 814 new cases reported throughout the province, with 72 being in the Northern Health region. The rise in case counts comes with the province’s vaccine passport mandate right around the corner, as it’s set to begin on Sept. 13.

According to https://covid19tracker.ca/ 76.5 per cent of the population of B.C. has been vaccinated at least one dose and 69.5 per cent has been vaccinated with both doses.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

