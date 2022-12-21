New lights at Omineca Ski Club celebration

Upgrade on lights at the ski club in Burns Lake

Many helping hands made it possible

The Omineca Ski Club (OSC) announced that upgrades to the lighted ski trail are now complete. Project impacts related to the pandemic and supply chain issues slowed construction, but the new poles, lights and electrical system are now operational. On Nov. 23 the club held a fun night and a celebration of the new lights with food and entertainment.

The new system replaces the original lit track, which was installed nearly 40 years ago. The new system is more energy efficient and significantly less vulnerable to damage, as the lines are now buried in the ground and cannot be knocked down by trees, weather, or other debris. Additions to the system include the biathlon range, the obstacle course hill, the stadium and bunny hill, as well as improved floodlights at the parking area.

This project was made possible because of the volunteer commitment and support from Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako directors for Electoral Areas B and E. The project was funded through the Government of Canada’s Canada Community-Building Fund along with rural development funding from the Province of B.C. Approximately 750 volunteer hours were donated to the project, with Randy Hamp taking the lead for project oversight and also his contribution.

“The Government of Canada is committed to working with our partners to build healthy, green communities. The Omineca Ski Club Lighted Trail is just one example of how we can continue to build vibrant communities together. Thanks to support from all orders of government and local volunteer efforts, residents will have access to safer and more sustainable recreation infrastructure for years to come.”

“This project represents a lot of work by many hands. We are so grateful to Randy Hamp for his leadership, and to the regional district for the funding support. This project ensures the club will be able to offer lighted ski opportunities well into the future” said Heather Anchikoski, OSC president.

Michael Riis-Christianson, Director for RDBN Electoral Area B (Burns Lake Rural) commented, “The Omineca Ski Club and its volunteers have a long and distinguished history of service to the community. These improvements will ensure the club’s facility remains one of B.C.’s best for years to come. We are pleased to have been a part of this project.”

“This project is a great example of community members stepping up and working together for a project they are passionate about. It is wonderful to see this hard-working group deliver such high-quality recreational services in our area.” – Clint Lambert, Director for RDBN Electoral Area E (Francois/Ootsa Lake Rural)

For more information on membership or the club please email info@ominecaskiclub.ca

 

New lights at Omineca Ski Club celebration

New lights at Omineca Ski Club celebration

New lights at Omineca Ski Club celebration

New lights at Omineca Ski Club celebration

New lights at Omineca Ski Club celebration

Previous story
Southern B.C. snowstorm halts flights at Vancouver airport, creates travel chaos
Next story
PODCAST.: The Barra MacNeils are Canada’s Celtic Ambassadors

Just Posted

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
RCMP investigating fatal pedestrian collision in Prince George

Wesley Sam wins the Burns Lake Band election and is now the new chief. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Wesley Sam tops Burns Lake Band election polls

A water outflow pipe from Shawatlans Lake, near the Woodworth Dam project on Oct. 15, for which the provincial government invested $10 million dollars on the infrastructure for water to Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Secretary for Emergency Preparedness Jennifer Rice supports State of Emergency in Prince Rupert

Vitalii, 27, and his wife Elizabeth, 24, just moved to the Lakes District.(Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake is safe harbour for Ukrainians