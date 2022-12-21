Upgrade on lights at the ski club in Burns Lake

The Omineca Ski Club (OSC) announced that upgrades to the lighted ski trail are now complete. Project impacts related to the pandemic and supply chain issues slowed construction, but the new poles, lights and electrical system are now operational. On Nov. 23 the club held a fun night and a celebration of the new lights with food and entertainment.

The new system replaces the original lit track, which was installed nearly 40 years ago. The new system is more energy efficient and significantly less vulnerable to damage, as the lines are now buried in the ground and cannot be knocked down by trees, weather, or other debris. Additions to the system include the biathlon range, the obstacle course hill, the stadium and bunny hill, as well as improved floodlights at the parking area.

This project was made possible because of the volunteer commitment and support from Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako directors for Electoral Areas B and E. The project was funded through the Government of Canada’s Canada Community-Building Fund along with rural development funding from the Province of B.C. Approximately 750 volunteer hours were donated to the project, with Randy Hamp taking the lead for project oversight and also his contribution.

“The Government of Canada is committed to working with our partners to build healthy, green communities. The Omineca Ski Club Lighted Trail is just one example of how we can continue to build vibrant communities together. Thanks to support from all orders of government and local volunteer efforts, residents will have access to safer and more sustainable recreation infrastructure for years to come.”

“This project represents a lot of work by many hands. We are so grateful to Randy Hamp for his leadership, and to the regional district for the funding support. This project ensures the club will be able to offer lighted ski opportunities well into the future” said Heather Anchikoski, OSC president.

Michael Riis-Christianson, Director for RDBN Electoral Area B (Burns Lake Rural) commented, “The Omineca Ski Club and its volunteers have a long and distinguished history of service to the community. These improvements will ensure the club’s facility remains one of B.C.’s best for years to come. We are pleased to have been a part of this project.”

“This project is a great example of community members stepping up and working together for a project they are passionate about. It is wonderful to see this hard-working group deliver such high-quality recreational services in our area.” – Clint Lambert, Director for RDBN Electoral Area E (Francois/Ootsa Lake Rural)

For more information on membership or the club please email info@ominecaskiclub.ca