Mandy with Gwyn. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Ursa Minor Brewery in Burns Lake hoping to become a tourist destination

A local family-owned business bringing people from all over

Ursa Minor Brewing, started by the Nicholas family at their Ootsa Lake farm, became an instant local hit, despite starting their business during one of the toughest years.

Last year, Nathan and Gwyn Nicholas hosted a beer tasting for their newly launched brewery, in June. The brewery, located at the family’s farm at Ootsa Lake, opened during a global pandemic, seeing a lot less visitors than expected. However, that didn’t stop the family-owned and operated brewery.

“A lot of the COVID-funding that the businesses were eligible to get, we couldn’t get it because we haven’t been in business long enough. That was the downside of having started the business in the middle of the pandemic but the upside is the people in the community have been very supportive,” said Nathan.

Last year, while the brewery didn’t get any international visitors, they got quite a few visitors from Smithers and Prince George and the furthest anyone visited the brewery was from Calgary and Toronto.

“We were surprised at how many people came last year despite COVID. Because we are small, we are hoping to make us more of a destination and a tourist point,” he said.

The brewery now has big plans for summer and are currently working on getting an endorsement to have a picnic area for people to come out, bring their lunches, while enjoying the brewery’s beer and stay longer.

“This was something that came up a lot with our customers and they wanted our place to be more of a destination. So we are taking steps to work on all that,” he said.

“We are also always working on new brews. I have a group of people in Burns Lake, some friends, who are like my tasters. So I make small batches and test it on this taste group. We are also working on some experimental brews with smaller batches and ones that would get popular with the customers, would be put into larger production,” said Nathan, “I am the kind of guy who is always experimenting with new stuff.”

Ursa Minor Brewing is truly a family business in the sense that the entire family is involved in some way. What started as Nicholas’ passion project, was turned into a business after the couple started brainstorming and planning the actual brewery. They started working on plans for the brewery four years back and finally launched the brand last year.

The brand, the labels and the design has all been designed by their daughter Mandy. Their older daughter, Molly helped out with the brewery last summer and is hoping to come work part-time again this summer when she returns from university.

Currently, the brewery is hoping to raise funds to support The Pines. Last month, the family gave a portion of the proceeds from the sale of their newest brew in supporting the Give a Hug to our elders in the Pines. They donated $10 from each of the 20 cases of Misery Slippers Winter Ale.

The Nicholas family has set up an account at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union and is encouraging any businesses and individuals wanting to donate, to do so by the end of April.

ALSO READ: Winter ale to give back to the community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
1 in 3 young Canadians have given up on owning a home: poll

Just Posted

Burning will only occur if weather conditions are suitable and allow smoke to dissipate. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Pile burning of 50 wood debris in Burns Lake community forest

Smoke might be visible for Burns Lake and neighboring areas

Tourism update Meghan Olson. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Village of Burns Lake gets a new tourism coordinator

Meghan Olson, a Burns Lake local, replaces the former coordinator

COVID 19 cases in the province between Mar. 28 to Apr. 3. (BC CDC photo/Lakes District News)
No new COVID-19 cases in Burns Lake

Weekly COVID-19 cases decline in Northwest B.C.

Nee Tahi Buhn band
Nee Tahi Buhn Band chief and council removed

Interim council working towards a by-election

The brew master himself, Nathan Nicholas. The family is currently raising money to donate to The Pines. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Ursa Minor Brewery in Burns Lake hoping to become a tourist destination

A local family-owned business bringing people from all over

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 indoor dining, drinking ban extending into May

Restaurant association says patio rules to be clarified

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
Tougher COVID-19 restrictions in B.C., including travel, still ‘on the table’: Horgan

John Horgan says travel restrictions will be discussed Wednesday by the provincial cabinet

Protesters occupied a road leading to Fairy Creek Watershed near Port Renfrew. (Submitted photo)
B.C. First Nation says logging activist interference not welcome at Fairy Creek

Vancouver Island’s Pacheedaht concerned about increasing polarization over forestry activities

Flow Academy is not accepting membership applications from anybody who has received a dose of the vaccine, according to a password-protected membership application form. (Submitted image)
B.C. martial arts gym refusing patrons who have been vaccinated, wear masks

Interior Health has already issued a ticket to Flow Academy for non-compliance with public health orders

Guinevere, lovingly referred to by Jackee Sullivan and her family as Gwenny, is in need of a gynecological surgery. The family is raising money to help offset the cost of the procedure. (Jackee Sullivan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley lizard’s owners raise funds for gynecological surgery

The young reptile is scheduled for operation on Tuesday

Facebook screenshot of the sea lion on Holberg Road. (Greg Clarke Facebook video)
VIDEO: Sea lion randomly spotted on remote B.C. logging road

Greg Clarke was driving home on the Holberg Road April 12, when he saw a large sea lion.

Defence counsel for the accused entered two not guilty pleas by phone to Grand Forks Provincial Court Tuesday, Jan. 12. File photo
B.C. seafood company owner fined $25K for eating receipt, obstructing DFO inspection

Richmond company Tenshi Seafood is facing $75,000 in fines as decided March 4 by a provincial court judge

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks in the B.C. legislature, March 2, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. NDP ministers defend ‘air tax,’ latest COVID-19 business aid

Empty home tax doesn’t apply to businesses, but space above them

In Ontario, COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been set up at local mosques. (Submitted photo: Rufaida Mohammed)
Getting the vaccine does not break your fast, says Muslim COVID-19 task force

Muslim community ‘strongly’ encouraging people to get their shot, whether or not during Ramadan

Most Read