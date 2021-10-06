excavator

Used excavator purchased by RDBN

To be shipped to Burns Lake pending inspection

A motion was carried by the Regional District of Bulkley-Valley (RDBN) board of directors to approve the purchase of a 2011 Hitachi ZX200 LC-3 excavator for the price of $120,000.

The board approved the budget adjustment for the purchase in a meeting on July 15, 2021. The excavator is currently located in Chase, and has been used for projects mainly on the coast. It has 3,400 hours of use on it, and is newly serviced. The purchase is conditioned on a successful inspection and test drive.

According to board members, the new excavator is the same size as the one currently in possession by the RDBN, and therefore can be transported with existing RDBN trucks and lowbeds. It’s use will be for wood waste and field operations.

On top of the $120,000, there will be an additional $10,000 cost to ship the machine from Chase to Burns Lake.

